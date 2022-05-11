Friday, May 13
λ Carnegie Hall presents blues artist Johnny King & Friends at 7:30 p.m. in Hamilton Auditorium. King will be joined by Tony Coleman (BB King’s drummer). The Highlands Blues Band will open. Tickets $20. carnegiehallwv.org; 304-645-7917.
Thursday, May 19
λ “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club,” written by filmmaker Danny Boyd with music by Larry Groce, will open Theatre West Virginia’s 2022 summer season at the Hulett C. Smith Theater at Tamarack in May. There will be eight performances, with limited general seating of 150 per show, on May 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29.
Friday, May 20
λ The Spring Giant Flea Market and Antique Sale is back at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg today and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. All shoppers are asked to park in the free parking lot located on 219S and walk through the tunnel entrance. Admission is free to shop. Vendor booths remain at $25 per day, and because of limited space all vendors must pre-register. Due to ongoing construction in the WV Building, this event will be outdoor only. Large items are the responsibility of the vendor and buyer. For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.statefairofwv.com/flea-market, or call 304-645-1090.
Saturday, May 21
λ Mainstage Lounge – Join Carnegie Hall for the Tuba Skinny preshow reception in the Museum Gallery at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Cash bar available. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org.
λ Join Carnegie Hall for an evening with New Orleans band Tuba Skinny as the Mainstage performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
Wednesday, June 1
λ Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages 3 to 5 years old; 2-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, and other activities. For information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Saturday, June 4
λ The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia St., Oak Hill). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
λ The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. When Australian composer Brett Dean’s “Hamlet” had its world premiere in 2017, The Guardian declared, “New opera doesn’t often get to sound this good … Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn’t always be picked up, but Dean’s Hamlet rises to the challenge.”