Thursday, Dec. 22
l Holiday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., downtown Charleston’s Historic District, kicking off the holiday weekend with a chance to do last-minute shopping.
Gin & Gingerbread, 6 - 7:30 p.m., Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, Charleston. Enjoy the nostalgia of building and decorating a gingerbread house in this adult-only event. No need to be an expert baker, as all houses and candy will be prepped for your creativity and are included in the cost of admission. Special guest bakers Morgan Morrison from Rock City Cake Company and Kevin Madison from Black Sheep Burritos and Brews will be on hand to dish out advice, commentary and holiday merriment. Purchase a combo ticket to receive an exclusive discount on that evening’s performance of Sound Checks – A Not So Silent Night, taking place at 7:30 p.m. Combination ticket is $50 for Clay Center members and $55 for general public. Must be 21 years or older.
l Mary Ashton, 7 p.m., at Southside Junction Tap House, 101 S. Court St., Fayetteville.
l Landau Eugene Murphy, Home for the Holidays, 7:30 p.m. at Historic Fayette Theater, 115 S. Court St., Fayetteville. Murphy’s 2022 Christmas Tour is an all-new show filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook. Standard tickets $35. VIP tickets (includes a copy of Landau’s latest album) $50.
Friday, Dec. 23
l Visit Santa at Tamarack Marketplace, noon. Santa Claus is coming to Tamarack Marketplace. Stop by from noon - 3 p.m. for an opportunity to share your Christmas wishes with Santa and get your photo taken with the joly old elf. Free, but bring your own camera.
l Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center Christmas Party at 6 p.m. Christmas special – $50 per lane includes two hours of bowling and shoes for up to six people. Ugly sweater contest at 9 p.m. Raffles throughout the night.
l Tunes at the Corner Shop, 6 p.m., 171 Main St., Bramwell. Jim Crandall will be playing folk tunes.
l Gary Hays, one-man guitar, 7 – 10 p.m., Bridge Road Bistro, 915 Bridge Road, Charleston
Saturday, Dec. 24
l Raleigh Shared Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m., Beckley Community United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley. Join Beckley Community UMC, Mabscott UMC and Sophia UMC for an evening of music, carols, scripture, candlelight and Holy Communion.
l Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 201 Templeview Drive, Beckley.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
l Toddler Tales, 10 a.m., Shady Spring Library.
l Dungeons and Dragons, adult group, 3:30 - 6 p.m., Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St.
l Wednesday at the Gaines, 4-10 p.m. at the historic Gaines Estate for live music by local musicians, handcrafted cocktails and delicious nibbles catered by Dobra Zupas. The bar and restaurant open at 4 p.m. and happy hour is from 4 - 6 p.m. Enjoy a relaxing evening in the fully-restored 1920s era mansion.
– Lisa Stadelman
