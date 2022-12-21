Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.