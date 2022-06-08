Friday, June 10
λ Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors will offer lunch items for sale. One-man band Dave Runion will perform a variety of music including oldies, rock, and country.
Friday and Saturday, June 10-11
λ Lockbridge Pottery Almost Summer Showtime will be June 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the studio and home of Jeff and Donna Diehl in Lockbridge. For more information visit www.lockbridgepottery.com or call 304-484-7150. Follow the yellow teapot signs from Interstate 64 at exit 143.
Saturday, June 11
λ The Lewisburg Home and Garden Tour will feature 12 stops across Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs. Tickets are $25 and will be available in advance from the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the North House Museum, The General Lewis Inn, White Sulphur Springs City Hall, and garden club members. The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets will be available the day of the event at each of the featured homes. Following the tour, from 1 to 4 p.m., complimentary tea and cookies will be available at The General Lewis Inn in Lewisburg. All proceeds from the tour will benefit civic projects by the Bluebell Garden Club, Greenbrier Gardeners, Lewisburg House & Garden Club, Old White Garden Club, and Savannah Garden Club.
Thursday, June 16
λ The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley. Members of several local car clubs along with Visit Southern West Virginia and the City of Beckley/Beckley Events have been planning three days of activities for the event, which will start out with a reception at Tamarack Marketplace on Thursday night, June 16. The public is invited to view over 100 vehicles from across the country during the first AACA Nationals to be held in downtown Beckley, on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show automobiles and motorcycles on display will be 25 years or older and be displayed with original equipment, paint colors, driveline, and interiors.
Friday, June 17
λ Dry Creek Music & Arts Festival will take place in White Sulphur Springs beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a New Orleans-style jazz funeral parade from The Schoolhouse Hotel to the Big Draft Brewery Stage for a show.