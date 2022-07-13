July 14
λ The Annie Neeley Band will be at Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series at 6:30 p.m., with its country-soul and roots rock. The concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. Concerts are over at 8 p.m.
Friday, July 15-17
λ The How Great Thou Art Theatre Group will present its 2022 Motown Show at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre.
Saturday, July 16
λ Skyline on the River Bluegrass Music Festival begins at 5 p.m., at Ronceverte Island Park Amphitheatre. Performers for this riverfront music event include High Fidelity, Coaltown Dixie, Troubadour Blue and more. www.greenbrierwv.com
Sunday, July 17-June 26
λ “Little Shop of Horrors” at Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg. This popular horror rock comedy has charmed audiences for more than 30 years. www.gvtheatre.org
Sunday, July 17
λ Theatre West Virginia Summer Concert Series begins at 7:30 p.m., at Cliffside Amphitheater, Grandview. Enjoy an evening of music under the stars as Phil Dirt and the Dozers present a “Tribute to Great Music.” www.theatrewestvirginia.org
Monday, July 18
λ The Farmers Market at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza plans to open. Market vendors can set up on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the WVU Extension office at 304-255-9321.
Friday, July 22 & 23
λ Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, Beaver. In addition to a car show featuring hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles from all years, the fair, which benefits Hospice of Southern West Virginia, includes food, a carnival, car limbo, a “glow off,” burnout contest and a Saturday concert from Rodney Atkins. www.wvautofair.com
Saturday, July 23
λ Missoula Children’s Theatre Presents: “Rumpelstiltskin” at 3 p.m., at the Chuck Mathena Center, Prince-ton. Enjoy an afternoon of fairy tales as local students present the classic tale. www.chuckmathencenter.org
λ Tamarack Marketplace Concert Series begins at noon at Tamarack, Beckley. Enjoy an afternoon of live music in the Tamarack Marketplace outdoor courtyard featuring The Parachute Brigade. www.tamarackwv.com
Sunday, July 24-27
λ The Basketball Tournament 2022 will be at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. Teams hit the hardwood in this winner-take-all summer basketball tournament broadcast live on ESPN. www.chaswvccc.com
Friday, July 29-30
λ The 74th annual Williamsburg Community Fair features food, live music, a horseshoe tournament, outdoor games, a grand parade and more. www.williamsburgwv.com.