Friday, Aug. 5
λ Lewisburg Literary Festival. This free two-day event includes writing workshops, music, outdoor art, children’s activities and appearances from author and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Jennifer Pharr Davis, cartoonist Gary Trudeau and author and TV producer Conor Knighton. www.lewisburgliteraryfestival.com
λ Totally Awesome ’80s Weekend will be at River Expeditions, Oak Hill. Reservations are required for this weekend, which includes a whitewater rafting excursion, a barbecue cookout, two nights camping and breakfast and an awesome ’80s party. raftinginfo.com/totallyawesome80sweekend
λ Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale. Featured will be the blues and pop of Lady D.
Saturday, Aug. 6
λ The Inaugural Big Wheel Bash, a fundraiser for the scholarship and endowment fund, will be at the State Fair of West Virginia from 6 to 10 p.m. The event includes food and beverage, a live band and benefit auction. www.statefairofwv.com or call 304-645-1090.
Sunday, Aug. 7
λ The Oak Ridge Boys will be in concert at 4 p.m. at the Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton. Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys are best known for hits such as “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” “Thank God For Kids,” and “American Made.” www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Thursday, Aug. 11
λ The State Fair of West Virginia will be at the fairgrounds in Fairlea through Aug. 20. Mountain Grown Fun is the theme for this year. The annual event features carnival rides, livestock displays and contests, free entertainment, arts and crafts vendors and mainstage concerts. Featured performers include Cody Johnson, Foreigner and Flo Rida. www.statefairofwv.com
Friday, Aug. 12
λ Beckley’s Friday in the Park, open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street, features How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown).
Saturday, Aug. 13
λ Waterpark Movie Night begins at 8 p.m. at ACE Adventure Resort, Minden. This unique event invites visitors to float on an inner tube while watching “Pirates of the Caribbean” on a big screen. www.aceraft.com
λ Tamarack Marketplace Concert Series starts at noon at Tamarack in Beckley with an afternoon of live music in the Tamarack Marketplace outdoor courtyard featuring The Carpenter Ants. www.tamarackwv.com
Sunday, Aug. 14
λ The Athens-Concord Town Social begins at 1 p.m. at Concord University, Athens, and includes live music, craft booths, food vendors, children’s games and displays by businesses and organizations.
Thursday, Aug. 18
λ Musician Eli Lev visits the Southside Junction Tap House in Fayetteville for a free show starting at 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/SouthsideJunctionTapHouse/.
