Thursday, Sept. 15
λ Art After Dark, Clay Center, 1 Clay Square, Charleston, 7:30 p.m., following Downtown Charleston Art Walk, enjoy art, entertainment, interactive fun in the Juliet Art Museum. Free event.
Friday, Sept. 16
λ Gyasi beginning at 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg. Inspired by wide range of art and culture, both past and present, Gyasi uses fashion, storytelling and his guitar to create a new world. carnegiehallwv.org
λ Kirkwood Wine & Music Festival today and Saturday, Kirkwood Winery, Summersville. This annual event invites visitors to roll up their pants, kick off their shoes and stomp a few grapes. The weekend includes food, drinks and a variety of live music. kirkwood-wine.com
λ The Fall Flea Market, State Fair Grounds, Fairlea, today and Saturday. Vendors Ben Ellen Donuts, The Fry Station, The Green Parrot, Dippin Dots and others.
λ Midsummer’s Night, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg, tonight, Saturday and Friday, Sept. 23; 2:30 p.m.
λ Rummage sale/fundraiser, today and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., new location is the Heart of God Ministries’ food pantry beside the church at 110 Earle St., Beckley. The sale includes clothing for newborn, infants and all sizes up including men and women, shoes, miscellaneous, household, collectibles and much more. The center is a non-profit organization, with donations going back into the food pantry.
Saturday, Sept. 17
λ Mt. Hope Jubilee Car Show, hosted by WV Classics Car Club, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Mt. Hope Middle School grounds. Parade line-up starts between 9-9:30 a.m. at the old high school.
λ Follow the River Walk and Explore Summers County are sponsored by the City of Hinton and Active Southern West Virginia, the first ever celebration of Mary Draper Ingles and her journey to freedom along the New River. Walk the same path that she trekked during the summer and fall of 1755 annd join an educational discussion with national park rangers at Richmond Hamilton Farm. Free registration begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Explore Summers County building. The 2-mile walk to the farm begins at 2 p.m.; light refreshments offered upon arrival. At 7:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, enjoy a free movie screening of “Follow the River.”
λ An evening with Asleep at the Wheel will begin at 7 p.m. at the Chuck Mathena Center.
λ Beaver Lions Club 16th annual Golf Tournament in memory of Sandi Hawse at Grandview Country Club. Tee time 1 p.m. Players report at noon. A four-man scramble with shotgun start. Putting contest at 12:30 p.m. Make-up date is Sept. 24. For more information or registration call Ken Scott at 304-573-0844 or John Hawse at 304-255-2034.
λ Tamarack Marketplace Concert Series starts at noon at Tamarack in Beckley. Enjoy an afternoon of live music in the Tamarack Marketplace outdoor courtyard featuring 4Chill.
λ Tamarack Marketplace will hold a Farm to Table Taste of Appalachia. Chef Stephen Gustard will prepare a 4-course meal paired with wines and seasonal ingredients from local farms, along with cocktail hour, dinner, wine, drinks and live music by Ryan Smith, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
– Pam Payne
