Local band releases album amid pandemic

The coronavirus may have changed a lot of things going on around us.
However, members of one Beckley band say they weren’t going to let the pandemic halt their album release scheduled for April 10.
The show must go on.
“Partly Pandimonium, Partly Love” by local rock band Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns was released last week as scheduled.
Mullins, 36, of Beckley, says what sets his music apart from others is that it has an “Appalachian rock” undertone to it.
“People always ask what style of music we play, but it’s hard to answer,” Mullins said. “It’s just unique to our sound, I guess. We have such a talented pool in southern West Virginia. I think that definitely comes out in all of our songs.”
Mullins credits his parents with sharing their love of music with him early on and touted his time spent as a student at Marshall and Concord universities with helping his early development as a musician.
“I bought a guitar on the way to Marshall as a freshman. I bugged everybody at the dorms, but they said I couldn’t bring the guitar,” he said. “I beat the three songs I had learned to death because I had fallen in love with music. At this point, I knew that I wanted it, but the talent wasn’t there [yet],” Mullins recounts.
Mullins is quick to praise local peers regarding his continued journey into his musical career.
“It’s all about outsourcing and who you know through different bands and connections we’ve made while playing festivals,” said Mullins.
During this time Mullins made several key friendships that had a lasting impact on the singer/songwriter’s sound and performance style.
“I was thinking about that the other day. I’ve been involved in nine or 10 records with various bands; there’s no words to even express that I just love music,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I’m a great singer, but I would say I’m a great storyteller,” Mullins added.
Following his graduation and inauguration into the area’s hard gigging music scene, Mullins said changing bands, lineups, and styles led him to want to make a solo album.
“I was thinking this was going to be my life’s work recording songs I hadn’t gotten to perform yet. I called my buddies that own a music studio in Beckley, when I was living in Virginia,” said Mullins.
This led to a reunion of sorts with local talent that Mullins has admired since high school and college, resulting in the eventual formation of the current band lineup with his three other bandmates.
“The same three guys I had come to know were kind of forming a band at the time of my solo record,” Mullins recounted.
Mullins credits his bandmates with bringing unique elements into their recording process.
Stuart Hill, also from Beckley, is the lead guitar player.
“He helps me guide the lead line and melody line and he was a local legend. I could remember sneaking into bar listening to him at 17.” Mullins said.
Drummer and bass player Dylan McInturff and Bill Fraley, both from Athens, “deliver great musicianship and energy to our sound,” according to Mullins.
Mullins says the songs on the new album were crafted on the road while playing. “It’s kind of a resurrection of going through some hard times, like going through a divorce, and changing jobs.”
“You’re getting some songs that focus on my kids, on the loving side. You’re also hearing some therapy and getting through the hard times,” Mullins said.
“I think the biggest part, though, is that music evokes emotion which can change how somebody’s day is going.”
The band members are now all fathers.
“It’s one of the special things about our band. We all want to have our music therapy, then get back to see our babies,” Mullins said.
The band originally scheduled a release party for the new album at Weathered Ground Brewery on April 10, but ongoing social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the group to cancel the event and stick with an online release.
When the uncertainty is over, the band still plans to have a release party.
In the meantime, the album is live on multiple platforms including Spotify, Amazon and iTunes.
“Partly Pandimonium, Partly Love” can also be purchased on vinyl.
“I think that vinyl just takes your music appreciation to the next level; it becomes something tangible. You have a piece of art in vinyl,” said Mullins.
The band didn’t opt for one color record. Instead, each vinyl will be its own unique mashup color, Mullins says.
“Random pressing colors was not an extra charge for the albums. I thought that was kind of a cool thing to do for our fan base, every record being a new color,” he said.
For more information about the band, visit www.bringdowns.com or visit them on Facebook.