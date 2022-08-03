I always try to include the most interesting events I can in my column, and this week has certainly made that an easy task. There is so much to do in the coming days that your biggest problem will be wishing you could be in two places at once. Whether you are looking for some live music, recycled art, or a necklace made from animal bones, our reading area has it this week. So break out your schedule and see what’s out there for you.
λλλ
If you prefer to avoid the mainstream and stay off the beaten path, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center is bringing you the Wonders Oddities Expo on Saturday, Aug. 6.
From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. you can visit vendors from all over the country offering their “not so normal” goods and wares. You will find a little of everything including wet specimens, odd jewelry, creepy art, and much more. If you check out their Facebook page, you will see many other things to expect such as tarot readers, dream consultations and all things odd.
So here’s your chance to take a short walk on the wild side to appreciate the weirder things in life. Admission is $10 for adults, and kids under 8 are free.
λλλ
Oak Hill will offer its own vendor opportunities on Saturday, Aug. 6. The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club invites you to Bears & Brews at the Lively Family Amphitheater from 3 - 10 p.m. There will be craft beer, wine slushies, food and local vendors set up. You can also hear fantastic live music from Shawn Benfield, 5 Star Rebellion, and Fool The Crow. And Main Street will be lined with all sorts of motorcycles for the entire family to check out.
This is a charity event, and all proceeds will be donated to Fayette County’s last active VFW and FIT JROTC program.
You can’t beat an opportunity to have a great evening and support your community at the same time, so I hope to see you there.
If you miss this chance to see Fool The Crow, they will be playing again a few hours later in Beckley. They will barely have a break and get right back on stage at the Mad Hatter again at 11 p.m. This will be a 21 and over show with no cover charge.
λλλ
Big Draft Brewing has a special treat lined up for you on Friday, Aug. 5, with Larry Keel and special guests Alabaster Boxer. Big Draft is at 697 Main St. E. in White Sulphur Springs, and I promise you this show will be worth the trip. Larry Keel is an award-winning flat picking guitarist born and raised right here in the Appalachian Mountains and you will find he has mastered his craft.
I saw Alabaster Boxer at Tamarack this year and was so impressed that I sought out front man Nick Durm to ask him about their music. He told me that his idea was to infuse the songs he has written with instruments you don’t normally hear associated with that genre. Nick says this tests the durability of the songs, creating something new yet familiar for the listener. Alabaster Boxer has taken sounds you’d normally associate with country and bluegrass and melded them with foundations of pop and rock.
While Nick writes the bones of the songs, he was clear to me that AB wouldn’t be possible without the creative brilliance of Robbie Lanham and the rest of the band. However they arrived here, they sound fantastic and I am sure you will more than agree when you hear them play. This is a $15 show that starts at 8 p.m. on the outdoor stage, and you are welcome to bring your lawn chairs.
λλλ
Lewisburg is bringing some great country music to you on Friday, Aug. 5. The Thomas Taylor Band will be playing at The Asylum at 8 p.m. with no cover charge. The Asylum is at 399 E. Randolph St. with a menu for just about everyone and an extensive beer and wine selection.
λλλ
Wednesdays are inherently slow when it comes to people going out, so scheduling a weekly event is a gamble. Calacino’s in Beckley has chosen Wednesdays to prove that karaoke isn’t dead yet, and they are keeping it alive with DJ Robbie. If you want to sing it, DJ Robbie likely has it for you. He plugs in at 7:30 p.m. and you are all invited to come by and belt out a tune for a welcoming crowd. Not a singer? Come grab a delicious dinner and listen to the local talent.
λλλ
Another Chance Art Market will be at Beckley Intermodal Gateway from 1 - 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in Beckley. The premise is that something broken can be made beautiful again through recovery.
The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition believes there is no better way to illustrate this than through the works of local artists, specifically artists who specialize in upcycling or recycled art. Using nontraditional mediums and taking something that would otherwise be considered “trash” and using it to make beautiful pieces of art is precisely the idea they want to showcase.
All proceeds go toward future programs to help RCPC increase recovery awareness and promote education. You will likely see some very interesting items, and it’s all for a great cause. It’s not too late to sign up as a vendor; you can do so by contacting Leah.deitz-jackson@rccaa.org.
λλλ
Mullens will have talented live entertainment this weekend. The Southern Three play live at The Rusted Musket Friday, Aug. 5, from 9 p.m. - midnight. The food there is fantastic and the large outdoor seating area is complete with a stage and cornhole games. The Rusted Musket is at 411 Gyandotte Ave., and the Coalfields Expressway makes it just minutes from Beckley.
λλλ
Just next door to The Rusted Musket, you will find The Coal Country Sports Bar. Saturday, Aug. 6, Thomas Danley goes on stage at 9 p.m. I have seen Thomas play on several occasions and can guarantee his show will not disappoint.
λλλ
You may send all correspondence to events@register-herald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.