CHARLESTON — Live music in West Virginia is back this weekend.
Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Wednesday to allow live music to resume at midnight tonight.
All events must follow safety guidelines.
Justice also announced the official end to the state color code map.
“It served us really well, but now it’s time for it to go and return the focus to moving on,” he said. “It protected us in many ways.”
All schools are now open for in-person instruction and the only exception would be if a “significant” outbreak were to occur at at school, he said.
Part of the reason for ending the map is the success of the vaccinations for teachers and school personnel, he added.
Justice also said all summer camps can resume starting May 1 as long as safety protocol is followed.