This week’s column includes our country’s birthday, so there’s certainly no shortage of things to do in our reading area. I know lots of folks leave on vacation this week, but on the flip side, many of us also have company coming for a visit. This article can serve as your “go to” so you can show that company just how we celebrate here in southern West Virginia.
ACE Adventure Waterpark will be putting more than fireworks into the air this Independence Day weekend. On Saturday, July 2, you are all invited to their 11th Annual Big Air Blob Competition. From 4 to 7 p.m., teams of two will compete for the most outrageous blob of the day. If you aren’t aware of the blob, this is your chance to learn. I have been invited myself to be one of the judges, rating participants on form, height or just sheer craziness, so come show us what you got. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners, and you can learn more at aceraft.com/blob.
The Outpost at the New River Gorge will be celebrating the holiday weekend in style on Sunday, July 3. Threes Company Blues starts the evening off by hitting the stage at 4:30 p.m., followed by Yarn from 7:30 to 11 p.m. You won’t have to worry about going hungry with food trucks like Country Thai and Sassy Pig BBQ on site. You can also visit one of the several vendors attending, and then get a massage from Wandering Waters Healing Massage. The Outpost is located at 843 Fayette Station Road, doors open at 3:30 p.m., and they promise an evening of fun, community, and love.
We can’t talk about Independence Day without reminding you of the legendary bash Alderson tends to throw. Monday, July 4, starts off this year with an awesome parade at 10:30 a.m. The rest of the day is crammed full of things to see and do, including field events, races of all kinds, and tug of war. There is even a car show from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church. WV Inflatables will have their bouncehouse set up until 9 p.m., and live music by The Hillbilly Way starts at 7:30 p.m. And of course, the spectacular fireworks show at 10 p.m. will wrap up this great day.
Charlie’s Pub in Fayetteville is doubling down on the celebration this weekend because Friday, July 1, also marks their 34th Anniversary Bash. Dinosaur Burps will take the stage at 5 p.m., followed by Duck City Music. If the music isn’t enough for you, the food for this event will be prepared by the one and only Susan Jones, so put this one on your “to do” list.
Since the Fourth of July also falls on the first Monday of the month, The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville will be holding The Monday Market. From 4 to 8 p.m., they will feature some of the area’s finest food trucks, produce vendors, artisans, and more. The Monday Market also features local live musicians. If you are interested in details, or being a vendor at this event, you can email mariahleeharrison@gmail.com for details.
Every week, I try to include at least one truly unique event, and I think I found it in Charleston on Saturday, July 2. The first ever Regatta Rewind will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the newly renovated Slack Plaza in City Center. This is a free event where local musicians will be performing all of your favorite ’90s tunes. From the Beastie Boys to Boyz II Men, you are going to hear it all at this party. There will also be water pong, and lots of ’90s games to play. Charleston invites you to put on your Jams shorts, grab a lawn chair and come out to their version of the MTV Beach House for all of your ’90s nostalgic bliss.
If you aren’t into all the huge Independence Day celebrations, there are still plenty of local venues doing their thing for you this week. On Friday, July 1, you can enjoy an evening with Lily Comer at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge from 6 to 9 p.m.
Every Thursday all summer is Bike Night at Calacino’s in Beckley, but this Thursday, June 30, will be even bigger than usual. Special guests and sponsors from Cole Harley Davidson will be there giving away free door prizes and merchandise. There will be a cornhole tournament, a half and half drawing, and Clinton Scott takes the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. You don’t need a bike to enjoy the fun or win prizes, and this is a free event.
The Axe Hole in Beckley is celebrating their one-year anniversary this weekend with a DJ Dance Party. On Friday, July 1, DJ Iron Ring starts the party at 8 p.m. with dance music and black light axe throwing. There will also be chances to throw axes at balloons for prizes. Twenty participants will win free concession items, five people will win a free axe throwing session, and one person will even win free axe throwing for a year. It’s $50 to rent a lane, or just five bucks to come and enjoy the Dance Party. You can make your reservation at axeholebeckley.com.
I dropped into the Sophisticated Hound in Princeton this week for lunch. I heard several good things about the Philly Cheese-steak there, so I walked inside intending to order one. That was until I saw the Donegal, and my dreams of a Philly faded away. The Donegal has pimento cheese, spicy jalapeno jelly, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread. I’m not kidding when I tell you it was one of the best sandwiches I have had in a long time. It was certainly unlike most other sandwiches around with a wonderful, yet difficult to describe texture. They weren’t afraid to load it up, and I loved how the jelly and pimento held it all together. Check out the photo I took of it for you, but remember that I ordered mine without lettuce and tomato. Stop by the Sophisticated Hound at 833 Mercer St., where the atmosphere and beer are just as great as the food.
