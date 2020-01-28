After the customary January hiatus, First Fridays after Five returns to downtown Lewisburg from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7, with free live music, tastings and art demonstrations.
l A New Chapter bookstore will invite customers to enjoy live music and light refreshments. Those who spend $25 or more can also select a book from the shop’s private stash of advanced reading copies.
l Patina will feature the Glass Run Gals, a folk/Americana duo out of Pittsburgh specializing in powerful vocal harmonies. In addition to the live music, visitors can also expect art demonstrations by Tim Vance (splatter painting) and Donna Farlow (fraktur painting and journal making). Refreshments will be available.
l Strum Sum Band will entertain at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center.
l Bella will host Old World Libations out of Monroe County, with tastings of mead and wines.
l In recognition of American Heart Health Month, Edith’s will serve hawthorn and hibiscus herbal tea, traditionally believed to protect and support the heart physically, emotionally and spiritually.
l Top off the evening at The Asylum with the Kristina Hughes Band playing from 9 p.m. to midnight.
First Fridays is sponsored by City National Bank. For more information, check out visitlewisburgwv.com, visit the event’s Facebook page or call 304-645-4333.
Tina Alvey