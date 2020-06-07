The Lewisburg Literary Festival, which usually takes place annually the first weekend of August, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 17, 2021.
The festival board of directors has secured a lineup of three writers, author and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Jennifer Pharr Davis; the cartoonist behind the famous Doonesbury Comic Garry Trudeau; and humorist and author David Sedaris.
The David Sedaris event will be ticketed, but all other festival events will be free and open to the public.
The Lewisburg Literary Festival is a two-day event featuring literary workshops, kid-friendly activities, musical entertainment and performance art. Ticketing information and a full schedule of events will be announced and posted at LewisburgLiteraryFestival.com as it becomes available.