lewisburg, w.va. – Carnegie Hall introduces “Carnegie Classics,” a three-concert series beginning with a Valetines concert in February.
Hosted by Steinway legend and Lewisburg resident Barbara Nissman, the Carnegie Classics Series will present three concerts featuring Nissman sharing her musical favorites and joined by West Virginia guest artists.
A Valentine Concert – More Music to Love – with Nissman at the piano kicks off the series on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Nissman invites the audience to meet some of her favorite composer “friends” as she shares their music and stories and transports the listener into their special and magical world.
Nissman invites the Montclaire string quartet to join her for the second program, Gershwin Meets Brahms, Saturday, March 18. The quartet performs Gershwin Lullaby and Nissman introduces some of her favorite Brahms pieces before joining the quartet for the exciting Brahms Piano quintet in F minor. The Montclaire ensemble serves as the quartet-in-residence at WV State.
The last classics series performance of the spring season, Schubert Goes Fishing, on May 13, features Nissman and her musician friends performing Schubert’s “Trout” quintet.
Nissman will introduce the audience to the young Franz Schubert, a true poet of the piano, and perform his virtuosic Wanderer Fantasy before joining her friends for a performance of Schubert’s most popular composition and everybody’s favorite – the “Trout!”
Nissman, whose witty intellect and charisma combine with her genuine passion for the composers she performs, gives her an irresistible edge in introducing the novice to the classics and instilling within them a love for classical music.
“I am so looking forward to returning to the stage of our Carnegie Hall and bringing along some of my West Virginia musician friends to share the magic of music with all of you,” Nissman said in a press release. “This is a series for everyone – all that’s required is an open heart to enjoy and to feel the passion.”
Tickets are $20 for each performance or $50 for all three. Thanks to the Benedum Foundation, adults over 50 years of age have the option of purchasing two tickets to an individual performance for the price of one.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg, W.Va.
The Carnegie Classics Series is made possible with support from the James F.B. Peyton Fund. Carnegie Hall WV is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala.
