As the summer starts winding down there is still a long list of things to do in our area. There is rarely enough room in my column to give you details about them all, but I am going to squeeze as many in today as possible. So before getting into some of the bigger events, enjoy this list of some of the dinner and music options coming up. You can contact each venue on Facebook for more details about each show, and good luck deciding which ones to attend.
● ● ●
Thursday, Aug. 25 – The Untrained Professionals hit the stage at 7 p.m. at the Southside Junction Tap House in Fayetteville.
● ● ●
Friday, Aug. 26 – Baked Shrimp from Long Island, NY, will be doing their thing at Rendezvous River Lounge, located at 65 Mill Creek Campus Road, in Lansing. This show is from 8-11 p.m.
In White Sulfur Springs, you can catch the John Inghram Band at Big Draft Brewing, located at 697 Main Street East, and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will be performing at Calacino’s in Beckley at 8 p.m.
Matt Kiser and Adam Young will be performing from 8-11 p.m. at the Gad Dam Brewery in Summersville at 922 Broad Street and the Little Bahama Wood Fired Pizza Truck will be set up from 6-9 p.m.
● ● ●
Saturday, Aug. 27 – Jonah Carden plays at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville from 7-9 p.m.
Rendezvous is back at it with Beggars Clan, live at 8 p.m.
The Thomas Danley Band will be rocking Calacino’s in Beckley at 8 p.m.
The Parachute Brigade and special guest Hillbilly Voodoo are playing from 6-10 p.m. at The Railyard, located at 530 Raleigh Street, in Bluefield.
Shawn Benfield goes live at the Southside Junction at 7 p.m.
● ● ●
So if the dinner and music didn’t grab you, maybe Haunted Beckley will. They are presenting a special Ghost Tour on Friday, Aug. 26. Fans of all things spooky will meet at Word Park at 7 p.m. for a walk through the footsteps of Beckley’s past. This tour will include new stories and new places not included in previous tours, so come prepared for an hour and a half of the darker side of history. This is a $15 event and Haunted Beckley asks you to bring exact change.
● ● ●
The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center is bringing the Appalachian Makers Market back on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. Formerly known as the Appalachian Arts & Craft Fair, this is a fun shopping experience that celebrates skilled Appalachian artists and makers who are pursuing their life-long passion. Whether you are shopping for your home, or looking for a perfect gift, you will find handmade soaps, jewelry, paintings, and just about anything else handmade you can imagine. You will also have your choice of several local jams, jellies, maple syrups, honey, and salsa. There will even be a local farmer’s market set up for you to explore.
● ● ●
The Makers Market will also feature delicious eats like Bandit BBQ, Twisted Sister Tacos, Gils Beef Pit, Sugar Attack Cookie Company, Mountain Concessions Kettle Corn, and more. Family friendly activities include clogging, line dancing, balloon art and canvas painting. There will even be a hot pepper eating contest. Harmony Wood Arts and other artists will be demonstrating their crafts throughout the day as well.
Musicians at this event include Lost Cannon playing Friday afternoon from 2-3 p.m., and Shane Ingram & Friends from 4-5 p.m. On Saturday, Buddy Allen and The Cheat River Band will play from 1:30-5:30 p.m. It’s only $5 for adults, and children under 12 will be admitted for free.
● ● ●
Jimmie’s Place in Beckley has a comedy treat lined up for you on Sunday, August 28 with comedians Dan Alten and Andy Frampton. Andy is a talented WV native relatively new to the scene. He can have you laughing at personal stories of his life and upbringing, and then point out the lighter side of serious issues like our unemployment problem. Alten is a nationally touring comedian from Kentucky who has headlined shows in 30 states. He has played everything from theaters to basements, and art galleries to comedy clubs. He has recorded two albums, written a magazine, and even filmed a pilot for an Amazon Prime stand-up show that hasn’t aired yet. But there’s no need to wait for that, because you can catch him right here at Jimmie’s Place at 7 p.m.
● ● ●
Saturday, Aug. 27, is the last day of the 2022 Appalachian Festival. The streets of downtown Beckley will be open from 5:3-8:30 p.m. for the Appalachian Festival Street Fair. Come out and visit food vendors, pop-up shops, and vendors of all kinds. There will even be an Oreo stacking contest at 6:30 p.m., so make your way over to Main Street for that. Fosters Main Street Tavern will continue their tradition of serving food outside for this event, along with an art exhibit, and an after party that I will DJ myself until midnight.
You can’t call it a festival without good music, and there is certainly a great evening of that lined up. The New River Jazz Band kicks off the evening on Heber Street at 5:30 p.m. Then at 6 p.m., you can catch Seeking Altitude in Word Park. The Untrained Professionals will be playing at 7 p.m. by the cardinal sculpture, and then Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns at the corner of Main/Fayette at 7:30 p.m.
——————
Calendar
Thursday, Aug. 25
● Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m., with the one-woman band Ruth Wyand. Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. Concerts are over at 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
● The Greenbrier Historical Society will host a weekend of community activities at the Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs this weekend to celebrate the life and achievements of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. This would have been her 104th birthday and is West Virginia’s designated Katherine Johnson Day. A one-act play about her life will be presented b oth Friday and Saturday. Johnson’s daughters will participate in a moderated discussion about life with their mother, and a book signing of her memoir “My Remarkable Journey” will follow. A self-guided driving tour of White Sulphur Springs includes the Coleman house and other family sites on Church Street, a Greenbrier Historical Society History Walking Tour, and a visit to the North House Museum.
● Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Featured this week will be the Appalachian Festival with music by Lost Cannon Bluegrass followed by Shane Ingram.
● Beckley Area Concert Series Presents: Mike Mitchell at 7:30 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley. Enjoy an evening of Americana and folk music from singer/songwriter/fiddler Mike Mitchell. www.beckleyconcerts.org/concerts/mm.html
● Tamarack Marketplace will have a gallery exhibition opening featuring Head Over Hills.
Saturday, Aug. 27
● Chili, Brews & Bands runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tamarack Marketplace, Beckley. Enjoy chili, local food and brews and music from Holly Forbes, Kind Thieves, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Long Point String Band and more. www.tamarackwv.com
● Appalachian Festival Street Fair, 5:30-8:30 p.m., along Neville, Heber, and Main Streets, music by the New River Jazz Band, Untrained Professionals, and Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns. Festival schedule of events at appalachianfestival.net.
● Fox Royale featuring support from Heavy Hitters will be in concert at The Clay Center in Charleston beginning at 6:30 p.m. theclaycenter.org
Sunday, Aug. 28
● Mountain Stage kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Laurie Lewis, The Early Mays and more. www.mountainstage.org
Monday, Aug. 29
● Open Mic at Sir Walters (under The Raleigh Theatre), with BAC, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
● Barbara Nissman will be honored at the Fantasy in Bowties & Boas, as the popular fundraiser at Carnegie Hall returns. The event will take place beginning at 6 p.m. in Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.