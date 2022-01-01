Doris Fields, also known as Lady D, brings her one-woman show “The Lady and the Empress” to Carnegie Hall in January in a special event – an observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day set for the Old Stone Room at Carnegie.
Lady D’s show is set for Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.
“The Lady and the Empress” is based on the life and music of blues legend Bessie Smith.
Smith was born in the late 1800s in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She grew up in poverty and obscurity and may have made a first public appearance at the age of 8 or 9 at the Ivory Theatre in her hometown.
About 1913 she toured in a show with Ma Rainey, one of the first of the great blues singers, from whom she received some training. For several years Smith traveled through the South singing in tent shows and bars and theaters in small towns and in such cities as Birmingham, Memphis, and Atlanta. After 1920 she made her home in Philadelphia and it was there that she was first heard by Clarence Williams, a representative of Columbia Records.
In February 1923 Smith made her first recordings, including the classic “Down Hearted Blues,” which became a success, selling more than 2 million copies. She made 160 recordings in all.
Smith’s subject matter was the classic material of the blues: poverty and oppression, love – betrayed or unrequited – and stoic acceptance of defeat at the hands of a cruel and indifferent world.
The great tragedy of Smith’s career was that she outlived the topicality of her idiom. In the late 1920s her record sales and her fame diminished with the Great Depression and as social forces changed the face of popular music and bowdlerized the earthy realism of the sentiments she expressed in her music.
Known in her lifetime as the “Empress of the Blues,” Smith was a confident artist who often disdained the use of a microphone.
Smith died on Sept. 26, 1937, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, from injuries sustained in a road accident. It was said that, had she been white, she would have received medical treatment that would have saved her life, and Edward Albee made this the subject of his play “The Death of Bessie Smith” (1960).
She was inducted into both the Blues Hall of Fame (1980), in its inaugural class, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1989).
Fields was born in the coalfields of Cabin Creek, West Virginia. She is known as West Virginia’s First Lady of Soul and has released six CDs, including her newest and most recently released, “Disturbing My Peace.” Her original song “Go Higher” won the national competition for the best Obama Inaugural Song in 2008. As a result, she and her band MISSION performed at the Obama for Change Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., in January 2009.
She also has written a spin-off to “The Lady and the Empress” called “Bessie’s Blues,” an abbreviated version of the original show.
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by visiting www.carnegiehallwv.org, calling the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, or stopping by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.