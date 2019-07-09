Karissa Dumbacher is currently a senior BFA musical theater major at the University of Central Florida.
She can be found performing at Universal Studios Orlando as Penelope in the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium as well as dancing in the Macy’s Holiday Parade.
Some of her favorite theater credits include Kate Mullins in “Titanic” (UCF), Kaliope in “She Kills Monsters” (UCF), and Amalia Balash in “She Loves Me” (Circle School of the Arts).
Karissa says she is thrilled to be a part of Theatre West Virginia’s summer season.
