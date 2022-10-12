Saturday, Oct. 15, brings the 43rd annual Bridge Day to Fayetteville. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can go watch daring folks from all over the world BASE jump off the bridge, visit local craft vendors of all sorts, and find pretty much anything you want to eat.Fans of the celebration can also take advantage of the many satellite events planned at surrounding venues. But maybe you aren’t into Bridge Day and all the hubbub that it brings with it. If so, then today’s column is for you, because there is still plenty to do otherwise.
On Friday, Oct. 14, The Mad Hatter Club in Beckley is having a Karaoke Dance Party with DJ CC. You are invited to join them for an evening of fun and karaoke starting at 9 p.m. With drink specials and free pool, this would be a great way to spend a Friday night.
Saturday, Oct. 15, is the Harvest Festival at Hawk Knob Appalachian Cider in Lewisburg. From noon until 7 p.m. there will be apple butter making demonstrations, fly tying workshops, a fishing derby, a pig roast, and more. Live music throughout the day starts with Jeanne Hoffman at noon, Caden Glover at 2 p.m., and Black Mountain Bluegrass from 4 to 6 p.m. You are invited to bring a friend, bring a chair, or even bring an instrument to play, and enjoy a day of fun and celebration.
Jimmie’s Place in Beckley brings Jay Milam to the stage on Saturday, Oct. 14. He plays all of your favorite tunes with his own unique style and twist. This show is from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Jimmie’s is back at it on Monday, Oct. 17, bringing some comedy to town. Liam Nelson and Ty Colgate will be coming all the way from Atlanta, Ga., to perform. Opening for the duo is Gitrite from Beckley, and the whole evening will be hosted by Peter2Liter. The laughs start at 6 p.m., and this is an 18 and over show.
Halloween season is here, and some of the spooky events that come with it are starting as well. On Friday and Saturday nights through Halloween, Nightmare in the Hills is happening at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. From 7 to 10:30 p.m. each night, this new haunted trail is open for all you horror feinds out there. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at nightmarewv.com.
Friday, Oct. 14, brings the duo Two of a Kind to Pineville. They take the stage at the Traveller’s Roadhouse at 9 p.m. Alex Blankenship and Keith Rife play some of your favorite classics with some originals along the way. Come out for a deliciously unique menu and a great time.
Monday might be called Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing. They have a delicious menu for everyone in your group, and a view that’s hard to beat. The live music this week, Oct. 17, is the talented Matt Mullins. From 7 to 9 p.m., Mullins will be on stage singing and telling stories. Mondays get a bad name, but all you have to do is get over to Chetty’s and end yours on a high note.
Calacino’s in Beckley never lets you down on the weekend, promising live music every single Friday and Saturday night. This Friday, Oct 14, it’s the Untrained Professionals. They will put their own twist on some of your favorite pop and rock tunes while throwing some of their originals into the mix.
Saturday, Oct. 14, it’s Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen on the Calacino’s stage. There is no cover for either of these shows, and music starts at 8 p.m. on both nights.
Jonah Carden is back at the Southside Junction Taphouse on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Located at 101 Court St. in Fayetteville, the Taphouse is a great venue to spend an evening. They offer a unique and delicious menu along with many refreshing local beers. The staff is always more than accommodating, and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.
The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has live music lined up for you all weekend as well. Friday, Oct 14, brings Velvet Spruce to the stage. Jeremiah Hatfield takes the stage on Saturday, Oct. 15. Both shows start at 6 p.m.
