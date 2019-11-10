Johnny Jones releases a fourth country gospel CD

Johnny Jones, a singer and songwriter from Summers County, recently released his fourth inspirational country gospel CD.
The album, “Hello, I’m Johnny Jones,” was recorded in Nashville with Nashville musicians and produced by Gerald Smith, who was on some episodes of the “Hee Haw” TV show and a Nashville writer and singer himself.
One of the songs is currently on the Cashbox top 100 chart. The title of the song is “Johnny and June” written by a Nashville writer, Greg McDougal, and his co-writer, the late Stanley Johnston. According to the promoter for this radio release, Johnny is receiving airplay in several different countries with this song.
A couple gospel classics in this collection are “If We Never Meet Again” and “I’d Rather Have Jesus.” Jones wrote five of the songs and he says one of his favorites is “The Grandma Song,” a true story about him and his grandmother Jones.
The “Hello, I’m Johnny Jones” CD is currently available online at www.CDBaby.com, on most of the digital stores or at his live performances.
Jones received a Top 10 nomination for male vocalist of the year at the Inspirational Country Gospel Music Association Awards show in West Plains, Mo., and was voted a Top 10 finalist in the “Favorite Country Gospel Soloist” at Gospel Fan Fair at Somerset, Ky., this past summer.