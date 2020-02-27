The Irish Spring Tea, a preshow event at 3 p.m. this Sunday at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg, has been canceled.
Vaunda Pearl Lusk, Vaunda Pearl Lusk Boothe, 90, of Cyclone, died Feb. 23. Funeral service 1 pm, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bright Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, Cyclone. Burial, Boothe Cemetery, Cyclone. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
Arlene Faye Farley of Dorothy, WV, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Graveside services 1 pm Thursday, February 27, in the Estep Cemetery, Ameagle, WV, with Rev. Jerry Tyree. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.com