Irish chain quilt benefits memorial scholarship

“We have been financing the Bland Memorial Scholarships awarded at Pocahontas County High School and Greenbrier East High School since they were established in 1999,” noted Peggy Bland, mother of the late State Policeman Douglas Wayne Bland, who was a graduate of Greenbrier East and was stationed in Pocahontas County.
Trooper Bland was tragically killed in an accident while answering an emergency call in the eastern part of the county.
Now, the committee is raising funds to establish an endowment for the scholarships and is taking a $5 donation per opportunity to possibly win a queen size Irish chain quilt hand stitched by six volunteer women in the White Sulphur Springs area.
The drawing will be March 17 at the conclusion of the annual corned beef and cabbage dinner at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Walnut Street, W.Va., 63 West in Ronceverte from 4 to 7 p.m. This is the longest running St. Patrick’s Day observance in the Greenbrier Valley.
Those ordering by mail simply send a check for the number of opportunities at $5 each to the Bland Memorial Scholarship Committee, 528 Big Draft Road, White Sulphur Springs, WV, 24986; include a name, address and telephone number or email address.
Donations to the scholarship fund are also welcome from individuals and civic organizations. The Maxwelton Ruritan Club recently donated $500 to the scholarship endowment project.