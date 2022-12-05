Do you love televised crime dramas like “CSI” or “Law and Order” and always feel like you could help the detectives solve the fictional crime in the story?
Are you the type that can deduce who’s the liar in your midst just from tonality and body language?
Do you love puzzles, solving problems in real time and being rewarded for it?
If the answer to these questions elicits an enthusiastic response, then your curiosity might lead you to check out Murder and Merriment’s upcoming showing of “The Noel Express,” an interactive performance for the 2022 Christmas Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre in association with the local Beckley Police Department Alumni Association.
Murder and Merriment is a traveling performance group that hosts interactive dinner parties that usually involve some type of mystery during the performance that the audience is tasked with helping to solve.
“It’s a very interactive type of experience,” says usher and Beckley Police Department Alumni associate Tim Berry. “You can talk to the characters, they meander through the crowd and what I like is that you can ask them any question and they’ll answer it except for the ‘whodunit’ answer,” continued Berry.
The group has over 50 different themes for their performance so atmosphere and tone are never an issue. “’The Noel Express’ is set in 1930s England during Christmas and occurs entirely on a train where a passenger suddenly goes missing onboard,” explained Murder and Merriment writer and founder George Snider.
“There is a rough outline the actors are given and the rest is structured improvisation,” Snider said as he explained the process behind the performance.
No single dinner experience will be a replica of another due to the improvisational nature of the performance.
“Who the culprit is changes based on the show and the notes given to the actors beforehand; they don’t even know who the culprit will be ahead of time,” Snider stated. “There could be one killer, or even sometimes two. It just depends on that particular showing,” Snider said.
Snider estimates that around seven to ten percent of audience members successfully guess the culprit and receive a reward.
Proceeds for the event also help the local Beckley Police Department Alumni Association with fundraising and community outreach.
“The Noel Express” will be performed on Dec. 13 at The Historic Black Knight in Beckley. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
