What do you get when you combine “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” with another cult classic like “Midsommar”? You’ll find yourself watching a little independent film simply titled “X,” a love letter to the ruggedly raw, grainy classics of horror film history from journeyman director Ti West (famous for segments in “V/H/S” and “House of The Devil”) and a relatively unknown cast of actors who harken back to the fresh-faces who comprised many of the horror classics that define the genre today.
Make no assumption, this is a slow burn film that finally ramps up into an incomprehensible cacophony of craziness and cringiness that will leave you squirming in your chair as you attempt to decipher the lunacy you’re witnessing on screen.
The plot revolves around a strip club owner who is venturing out to make an X-rated film with an ambitious screenwriter, cameraman, aspiring cinematographer and a cast of strippers. They rent a boarding house from an elderly couple to film their “film-within-a-film” titled “The Farmer’s Daughter” with the premise being that it’s possible to make a “good dirty movie.”
Things, however, are anything but good as the tension ramps up when they begin to realize not everything is as it seems and they may be in more danger than trying to secure an MPAA rating.
Mia Goth plays the lead starlet, a sex worker whose ambition is to leave the ordinary behind for her destiny in the stars. She’s constantly referred to as having “the it factor” and reinforces herself through a mantra of “not accepting a life you don’t deserve.” This is played in stark contrast to the other character she plays, the seeming octogenarian Pearl, wife of the homeowner.
This is where it becomes impossible to convey just how unimaginable some of the scenes in this film are. There are moments that will make your jaw drop before you lean back in absolute horror at the audacity of what is being shown to you on screen. This isn’t a negative, however. It’s by design as the chief achievement of the narrative is how it contrasts the wisdom of the old (or perhaps lack of accountability) with the naivete of the young and what the audience is really there to see. It’s a meta-commentary on the nature of horror itself as a genre disguised as a dirty movie deconstruction.
It’s also full of visuals not for the faint of heart.
The gore comes in copious amounts once the pace of the film picks up and there are numerous sex scenes, not all of which you may be interested in seeing. That’s not to say they don’t have a point. As described earlier, they are shown to reinforce the meta-commentary of a film within a film, and the scenes you may not be interested in seeing are the kind that will leave an impression upon you even as you close your eyes or peek between your fingers.
There are moments in this film that will be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before; that is a guarantee. This is also where comparisons to the original Tobe Hooper classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” come back into play. There is a certain scene in particular that exemplifies the sheer lunacy of the famous dinner table from Hooper’s seminal work.
All said, “X” is a film that should definitely be viewed in a theater setting if for no other reason than to absorb the atmosphere of the audience experiencing what you are. It’s a film full of visceral visuals with more than just gore to unveil its deeper themes and metaphor.
Any horror film that can elicit this kind of reaction is a modern slasher classic and takes its place as a worthy successor in the pantheon of masterpieces.
