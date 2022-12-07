Christmas is swiftly rolling up on us and I know you all haven’t finished your shopping. Some of you have put it off because you have someone difficult to buy for, and others simply because you hate the commercial shopping experience. I have found a few opportunities to get around both of those problems this weekend. Mark those last names off your list with some truly unique items, while avoiding the malls and supporting local folks at the same time.
● ● ●
Saturday, Dec. 10, Hinton is proud to invite you to its first ever Hometown Christmas Art Walk & Cookie Express. Come to the downtown historic district from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and see local artists and artisans set up inside the businesses. Even if you have finished that last minute shopping, this is a great chance to see what local artists have to offer and to even watch them demonstrating their various skills.
● ● ●
If you can’t make it to Hinton on Saturday, there’s another chance to support local on Sunday, Dec. 11. The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has carefully selected 17 vendors to fill the tap room from noon - 6 p.m. Just a few vendors scheduled are K & K Creations, Crazy Ink & Art, Beautiful Chaos, Tye Dyed Tarantula, and Designs by Sadi. Yours truly will even be taking the MFGV Art Studio on the road and I will be painting live all day.
Come hungry and thirsty, because the bar will be open, the kitchen will be in full swing, and The Hilltop Coffee Company will also be set up on site. I would say that this event has everything except live music, but the WGB has covered that as well. Clinton Scott is booked up for nearly two years, but they somehow managed to get him on the stage from 2 - 5 p.m. for this party. Have a meal, drink a beer, and get yourself some local culture all in one stop.
● ● ●
Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs is having its own vendor event on Saturday with several local artisans, crafters, and bakers set up for the second annual Holiday Artisan Market from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Yet another perfect opportunity to grab some one-of-a-kind, hand-made items. For more information, or to join as a vendor, call Julie at 304-533-6027.
● ● ●
Saints Peter and Paul School in Oak Hill will be holding its annual Breakfast with Saint Nick on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Drop in and shop several local vendors with gifts, crafts, jewelry, baked goods and more. The menu will include made-from-scratch pancakes, several toppings, bacon, sausage, coffee, milk, juice and a hot chocolate bar. This event is $9 for adults and $7 for the kids.
● ● ●
But it’s not all Christmas shopping and vendors out there. Some folks just want a delicious dinner and some live entertainment, no matter what time of year it is, and there’s rarely a shortage of that.
I know you can’t be at two places at once, but you might want to try if you’re around Fayetteville on Saturday, Dec. 10. Shawn Benfield will be playing at the Southside Junction at 7:30 p.m. Shawn is a great soul who puts on a fantastic show every time out. The Southside menu is a thing of beauty, so you can’t go wrong with this pick.
Meanwhile, Bob Keel hits the stage just a few miles away at the Freefolk Brewery at 7 p.m. Bob is the real deal when it comes to folk singer-songwriters because he writes and sings what he sees and feels. Bob describes himself as a storyteller for those in need of a tale. Fair warning beforehand, you could end up dancing on the table or crying in your seat before this show is over.
● ● ●
John Brandt will be performing at A Quarter Short in Beaver on Friday, Dec. 9. John has a very unique, Appalachian, folk sound that grabbed my attention the first time I saw him wander into an open-mic night. You will love his story telling style, and he goes on stage at 8 p.m. AQS is like no other place around, with a full bar, vintage video games, pinball and even a taco truck. If you get in to visit this month, you can catch the art exhibit that is currently on display there from artist Robert Walker.
● ● ●
Whiskey & Wine are playing twice this week, performing at the Southside Junction in Fayetteville on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. and then at the Weathered Ground Brewery on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. This acoustic duo features Jessica (Whiskey) Hypes on vocals and Joshua (Wine) Winebrenner on guitar and vocals. They entertain with soothing harmonies, snappy banter and a set list that will always keep you guessing and leave you smiling. You might hear them jam some '70s rock, some '90s R&B, and a little bit of everything in between. “When we started playing together in 2020, our intention was just to have a good time,” Jessica said. “But our popularity has grown, so we have been working on some original material that we hope to debut in our upcoming shows.”
● ● ●
On Friday, Dec. 9, The Switch will make its third appearance at the Traveler’s Roadhouse in Pineville. If you missed them before, do not duplicate your mistake. These young guys rock like they are carrying the very souls of Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath around in their pockets. They will be jamming from 9:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. The menu and service here are top shelf as well, so put this one on your ‘to-do’ list.
● ● ●
JC Square will be doing its thing twice this week, performing first at The Lookout Bar & Grill on Friday, Dec. 9, at 530 Silver Maple Ridge in Charleston starting at 7 p.m. If you miss that one, you get another shot on Saturday at the Coal Country Sports Bar & Grill in Mullens. The bans will be on stage there from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.
