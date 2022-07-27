T
here’s been a heat wave sweeping the globe, and the local event scene is also as hot as ever. Whether you are the type to try to escape to the shade, or if you like to get right out in the sun, I have found something just for you, and here’s a day-by-day breakdown.
λλλ
Thursday, July 28 – Every Thursday is Bike Night at Calacino’s in Beckley, but this week will be one for the books. Special guests and sponsors Cole Harley Davidson will be there with merchandise, and they will also be giving away some fantastic door prizes. Additional special guests, Mohawk Powersports from Beckley will be attending with some bikes and swag. Makenzie Phipps takes the stage at 6 p.m., and the cornhole tournament starts at 7 p.m. You don’t need a motorcycle to participate or to win a door prize, so come have a great dinner, check out all the bikes, and enjoy the fun!
If Fayetteville is your Thursday night stomping ground, Jonah Carden is playing live at the Southside Junction Taphouse. The Taphouse is located at 101 S. Court St.
λλλ
Friday, July 29 – Rendezvous River Lodge is located on the Mill Creek side of Adventures On The Gorge resort in Lansing. It’s an open-air mountain lodge with a beautiful atmosphere and breathtaking views. This Friday will be no exception with Acoustic Fusion on the stage from 8 – 11 p.m. I once caught this interesting duo at Chili Night in Beckley, and I guarantee you will enjoy the show.
On the other side of our reading area, Will Jones will be playing at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge. Take advantage of some of the best pizza and wings around when you are there, and, of course, have an award-winning beer. The music starts at 6 p.m., and they have indoor, outdoor and covered deck seating options.
λλλ
Saturday, July 30 – The Southern Three are back on stage and playing at The Mad Hatter from 5 – 8 p.m. The Mad Hatter is located at 410 Second St. in Beckley with a very friendly staff, drink specials, pool tables, and more.
The Watering Hole in Shady Spring has a treat for you on Saturday as well. StoneHedge goes on stage live at 8 p.m. in their outdoor seating area. StoneHedge is from the Princeton area, and you will enjoy their southern rock / country style of music. I have had several meals at the Watering Hole, and I challenge you to try a burger there and let me know what you think of it.
Saturday also marks the Waterpark DJ Dance Party at Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill, and this one will certainly help you beat the heat. DJ BW Stylz will start spinning tunes at 8 p.m. along with a full lightshow across the lake and patio. Whether you grab a bathing suit and join in the fun or simply just drop in for dinner and watch from your table, this will be a fun event for everyone.
λλλ
Monday, August 1 – Every first Monday through October, The Gaines Estate is open to the public from 4 – 8 p.m. for the Monday Market. The Market features Fayetteville’s finest food trucks, produce vendors, artisans, vendors and live music. The Monday Market is located in the walnut grove in the back yard of The Gaines Estate. For more details or to get a vendor space, send an email to mariahleeharrison@gmail.com.
λλλ
Tuesday, August 2 – Tuesdays are generally slow in the event category, but Calacino’s in Beckley has changed that with their unique Trivia Night. Come test your general knowledge at a new, edgy and sometimes even abrasive kind of trivia like you have never played before. It’s free to play for teams up to five, and they award gift cards to the top three teams. There are even hilarious trophies for special categories. The questions and insults start flying at 7 p.m. and it fills up early, so come up with a witty team name, grab some dinner, and sign up for the fun.
λλλ
Wednesday, August 3 – I try to include an art event every chance I get, and I certainly found a good one this Wednesday! A Quarter Short in Beaver presents an art show featuring the work of Andrew Mullins. A Quarter Short is a brand new kind of place featuring local craft beer, pinball machines, and video games. You can order some amazing food from the Taco Truck out back or from the adjacent Georges’ Taps and Italian Grill. John Covey Cole will be there picking his guitar and singing some tunes as well. A Quarter Short is located at 167 Beaver Plaza, just a few doors down from Kroger, and this event is scheduled from 6 – 9 p.m.
λλλ
If you have an event that you would like to see covered, please email at events@register-herald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.