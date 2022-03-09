It’s Thursday again, faithful readers, and welcome back. As the weather is warming up – with this weekend’s forecast snowstorm the exception – so is the local event scene, and I am right here as promised to tell you about it. Let’s see what I dug up for you this week.
This very evening, Thursday, March 10, Foster’s Main Street Tavern will be hosting a Harry Potter trivia night. They have asked yours truly to host and DJ, so I will be there spinning tunes and asking questions from the movie series. It’s free to play and there are all sorts of prizes and gift cards to give away throughout the evening.
On top of all the swag, Foster’s will be having some Harry Potter-themed drink specials and a full menu available as well.
If the online hype is any indication, you better show up early to get a table. Folks will be wearing costumes, and the questions will be challenging. Doors open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m., and trivia kicks off at 7 p.m.
Foster’s is located at 121 Main St. in Beckley, there is no cover, and teams up to five are welcome.
λλλ
Friday, March 11, the Mad Hatters Club, 410 2nd St. in Beckley, will have a live musical guest for you. From 7-10 p.m., you can catch JC Square on stage.
JC Square is made up of two Beckley guys who have been playing music for years. Jason Brown plays bass guitar while John Covey Cole sings, plays guitar, and plays a one-of-a-kind drum machine. They have no specific genre, so you might hear some Lynyrd Skynyrd followed by Megan Trainer or even Coolio. You never know what you are gonna get with these guys, except entertainment, so try to check them out.
λλλ
Also on Friday, March 11, Jonah Carden will be playing live at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge from 6-9 p.m. I regularly tell you guys about the WGB, and if you haven’t visited yet, you are doing yourself an injustice. Besides being a beautiful setting to see some live music, the WGB offers it all, including award-winning craft beers, great food, and friendly staff. They offer indoor and outdoor seating, so if you love to have a drink around a giant fire pit, this is the place for you.
Located at 2027 Flat Top Road in Cool Ridge, you will find the WGB an amazing dog-friendly and kid-friendly environment.
λλλ
If you find yourself on the other side of our reading area on Friday, don’t worry, you will not be without entertainment options. Chetty’s Pub, just across the bridge in Fayetteville, has something exciting lined up for you. They are pleased to host Andy Branton, a Louisville, Ky.-based country-blues artist, to the stage from 7-9 p.m.
Branton cut his teeth playing guitar in country and rock & roll bands around the West Alabama bar scene. He’s collected years of stories and songs while driving up and down Alabama’s highways and dirt roads, so we should all look forward to hearing this one. Chetty’s opens at 4 p.m., happy hour is from 4-6:30 p.m., and you can visit them on Facebook for more music and menu information.
λλλ
Picture this scenario if you will: The Castle Family has been distilling bourbon in Kentucky since 1878. The owner, Woodson Everett Castle Jr., is dying of cancer. He has three daughters and a son. Unwilling to leave the business in the hands of his daughters, he is worried about his worthless son, who is more interested in chasing booze, women, horses, and cards. He has laid down the law to his son, telling him to straighten up and get married in the next 90 days and the distillery will be his. Now, the son has brought home a fiancé, and there are many who are unhappy about this turn of events.
This is the setting of a great Murder Mystery Dinner at the Lost Paddle in Oak Hill this Saturday. Titled “Belles, Bourbon & Belladonna,” the adventure begins at 5 p.m. with a full dinner meal included. The Lost Paddle is located at 2 Concho Road, and you can check out their Facebook page for ticket and menu information.
λλλ
Also on Saturday, the Freefolk Brewery has plenty going on. From 1-4 p.m., they are throwing a Maple Day Festival and Vendor Market. You will find vendors set up with local products including jewelry, clothing, art and more. They will also be releasing one of everyone’s favorite beers, the Hickory Horned Devil, a maple cream ale, using local maple syrup. You can also meet the lovely farmers of Blossom Hill Farms, who provide the Brewery with syrup. They will have a booth set up with information and, yes, their delicious maple syrup and maple products for sale.
λλλ
Later the same evening, from 7-9 pm, the talented Shawn Benefield will be on stage at the Freefolk Brewery. They are located at 1690 Court St. in Fayetteville and always promise a fun and friendly environment.
λλλ
So there you have another week full of music, crafts, food, drinks and even a murder mystery. If you have an upcoming event you would like to see written about here, please email me. If you have a great dish at your venue that you would like to show off here, please email me and invite me to drop by. If you want me to stay as far from your place as possible, please email me and I will head straight over anyway. You can send those emails to gvaughan@register-herald.com, or otherwise I will see you next Thursday morning with some great St. Paddy’s Day options and more.
BITE THIS - Hungry people do not feast on music and art alone
Foster’s is only a block from where I work, so it’s often convenient for me to grab a drink or a meal. They have a great selection of burgers and wings, and I have had them all, but I found a new gem recently. I’m not normally a big fan of fries, but Foster’s changed my mind about that a few weeks ago when I gave their Buffalo Ranch fries a try. It sounds pretty much self-explanatory, but they cook their fries to a nice crisp and put just the right amount of buffalo and ranch sauces on top. They have plenty to choose from, but if fries are your thing, you need to give these a try. Foster’s is open Wednesday through Saturday at 5 p.m., and the kitchen is open until 9 p.m.