I always try to bring my readers events that support local business, but this week has more opportunities than most. What could be better than enjoying a great event while supporting your community at the same time? Whether it’s music, art, food or even the animals, there are several opportunities coming up for you to help out in some way.
If you are an animal lover who also loves a great craft beer, and I think that covers most of us, the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville has an event scheduled that we won’t want to miss. Pints for a Purpose starts at 4 p.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 11. The New River Humane Society will be set up in the taproom with an information booth, answering questions and selling NRHS T-shirts. The NRHS is a passionate group that is dedicated to serving the needs of community members and animals in Fayette County, and a portion of all beer sales will be donated directly to their cause.
Friday, Aug. 12, the Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill has a great show lined up. Hello June will be on stage there from 7-11 p.m. Hello June is an Indie Rock band that has received glowing praise from both local and national press alike, including Paste Magazine and WV Living. They have also been featured as an NPR Slingshot Artist and have been played on radio stations across the country. You can check out a few of their music videos on YouTube and then catch them live, right here at home. The Burrito Bar is located at 179 Oscar White Road in Lansing and there will be a $5 cover for this show.
Friday night, Aug. 12, will be the perfect time to try a watermelon margarita while the Untrained Professionals are at Calacino’s. I have featured UP in my column before, and believe me when I tell you they have a stage show that is entertaining no matter what kind of music you like. These guys get their finger on the pulse of a crowd and keep it alive with a different show every time. Music is from 8 - 11 p.m. with no cover charge.
If you miss UP on Friday, they are in Lansing on Monday, Aug. 15, for Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub. With some of the best wing sauces around combined with a breathtaking view, you would be hard pressed for a better way to spend a Monday evening.
Friday night, Aug. 12, JC Square will be rocking the outdoor stage at Rusted Musket in Mullens. If you are looking for a delicious and unique menu, this place is a must visit. Add cornhole and cold beer to the mix, and you can’t go wrong here.
The Burrito Bar is right back at it on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with The Masons live on stage from 7 – 10 p.m. This husband and wife acoustic rock duo promise to deliver a high-energy show. You will hear some of their own original music along with some unique arrangements of familiar tunes, and all infused with sweet harmonies and a toe-tappin’ Masons twist.
Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs has a great double show lined up for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. The music starts with Arlo McKinley from Cincinnati, followed by Greenbrier County’s own Brandon Laxton. Both of these guys know how to entertain a crowd, and the food here is top shelf, so this one should be a win for sure.
The City of Hinton invites you out to the Summers County Courthouse lawn for their 2nd Saturday celebration. This Saturday, Aug. 13, the fun starts with vendors and a hot rod cruise-in at 6 p.m. The Taco Spot will be joining the vendors list for this one, so come hungry. Allan Dale Sizemore hits the stage at 7 p.m., topping off a fun-filled evening with some Appalachian Soul, Blues, and Americana music.
The Love Hope Center for the Arts is excited to present “Artists of the New,” an annual exhibition and celebration showcasing artists from across the New River Gorge. From 5 - 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, you are invited to join them to celebrate the talented artists of our region. This opening reception will also include live music and local artisan vendors, so here’s a great chance to get out and see the creativity our area has to offer.
On Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1 - 4 p.m., the Athens-Concord Town Social offers family-friendly entertainment. You can expect craft booths, food vendors, and displays by several businesses and organizations. Children’s games are also part of the festivities along with live music by Matt Deal at 2:55 p.m. The Town Social will be at 1000 Vermillion St. in Athens, and all are invited.
