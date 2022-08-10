Gary Vaughan for The Register-Herald

Nicole Bragg at Calacino’s has come up with a way to battle the heat and humidity with her unique watermelon margarita.

Every now and then I like to feature a special, one-of-a-kind drink available in the area, and I believe I have found the perfect one to combat this hot and humid weather. Nicole Bragg at Calacino’s in Beckley has created a watermelon margarita that will certainly cool you off. Among other things, she uses a melon liqueur, watermelon Red Bull, and your choice of tequila for a finished product that will truly surprise you. Mixing a complicated drink looks like second nature to Nicole, and she tops it all off with a smile and great attitude every time.