Dozens of sailors and kayakers are expected to compete in this weekend’s Eighth Annual Sewell Mountain Sailing Association Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta.
The release said this year’s regatta will take place Aug. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Summersville Lake near Battle Run Beach.
Since its inception, the event has welcomed sailors and kayakers from West Virginia and surrounding states. This year, the regatta will feature sailboat and kayak races on Summersville Lake, along with a silent auction and children’s carnival.
The annual regatta has raised more than $50,000 since 2011. Funds from the Sailing Regatta aid Hospice of Southern West Virginia in providing compassionate end-of-life care to hundreds of terminally ill patients and their families in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Wyoming counties.
Competitors can contact the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association’s Commodore Bob Rodak at 304-437-0251 or register the day of the event.
— Wendy Holdren