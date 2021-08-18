The fourth annual Beckley Honey Festival is all the buzz in Beckley, City Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker announced.
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association team up to bring the festival to the City of Beckley each year. Fairgoers may taste and purchase local honey, enjoy live music and museum exhibits, participate in fun activities and shop from local vendors, but Baker said that the Honey Festival also educates the public on the importance of bee species.
The Climate Institute reports that there are around 20,000 different species of bees. Although honey bees are not on the “endangered list,” several species of American bees have been added to the list in recent years, with climate change being at the root of many of the issues.
“The broader public needs to be more aware of the myriad of issues that confront bees and how truly important they are to the agriculture industry worldwide,” Baker said. “Anybody that really wants to learn about bees and beekeeping needs to come, because the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association (RCBCA) can tell them everything they need to know.
“These guys are just great to work with, they have so much knowledge,” she added.
The RCBCA (https://www.raleighcountybeekeepers.com/) is a local group of beekeepers that educates the public and students about beekeeping and the importance of bee populations and offers support, education and training to beekeepers.
Baker said that festival goers will learn how to raise bees and that they will be able to taste and buy local honey and see demonstrations of live honey bees.
“Then, it gets even better: There will be local honey vendors from all over Raleigh County selling their honey,” she added. “How sweet is that?”
Food vendors will be offering hotdogs, smoked pork, roasted corn-on-the-cob, kettle corn, fudge and drinks.
Visitors can stop by information display tents to learn more about bees. They may also take an underground tour at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, at a discounted rate.
Special children’s activities will take place at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia. Kids will have the opportunity to dissect bees, participate in an art activity and to tour the Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails exhibit, said Baker.
“It is such a pleasure to be working with the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association to bring an event like this to Beckley again,” said Baker. “Of course, we didn’t get to have the festival in 2020, so we are super happy to be able to this year.
“Everyone loves all of the activities and really appreciates the opportunity to purchase locally sourced honey and learn about beekeeping and the importance of honeybees,” she added. “From the underground tour to the exhibits at the Youth Museum, our site is all about educating people in a unique way.
“Most of the time we educate about our Appalachian Coal heritage, but now, the third Saturday in August, it’s all about honey and the honeybee.”
Long Point String Band will provide live music throughout the day. The band most recently released the album “Live from Weathered Ground Brewery.”
The fourth annual Beckley Honey Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine at 513 Ewart Street, beside of New River Park.
The mine is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information is available by calling 304-256-1747.
The Register-Herald