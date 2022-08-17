Education has always come part and parcel with normal operations at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, and this Saturday the instruction will be focused on bees and how vital the pollinating insect is to the world’s food supply as the local history museum partners with the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association to host the fourth annual Beckley Honey Festival.
The event-filled day, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is filled with honeybee products, activities and vendors – all on the grounds of the Exhibition Coal Mine at 513 Ewart adjacent to New River Park in Beckley.
Visitors can learn how to raise bees, taste and purchase local honey, see live honeybee demonstrations, visit informational display tents, and participate in activities designed for the entire family.
Special children’s activities will take place at the Youth Museum such as bee dissections and an art activity. Additionally, visitors can see the exhibit, Leonardo’s Lab, an exhibit that explores the many facets of Leonardo DaVinci, the original "Renaissance Man."
"The event has grown each year and everyone loves the activities and really appreciates the opportunity to purchase locally sourced honey and learn about beekeeping and the importance of honeybees,” said Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker in a press release.
"From the underground tour to the exhibits at the Youth Museum, our site is all about educating people in a unique way. Most of the time we educate about our Appalachian Coal heritage, but now, the third Saturday in August, is all about honey and the honeybee.
“The broader public needs to be more aware of the myriad of issues that confront bees and how truly important they are to the agriculture industry worldwide,”” Baker said. "Anybody that really wants to learn about bees and beekeeping needs to come because the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association can tell them everything they need to know.
"These guys are just great to work with, they have so much knowledge but even better, there will be local honey vendors selling their honey,” said Baker. “How sweet is that.”
Music will provided by the Long Point String Band throughout the day.
Food vendors will be selling hotdogs, smoked pork, roasted corn on the cob, kettle corn, drinks and fudge. Exhibition Coal Mine tours will be available all day at discounted rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.