Holiday hilarity on tap in Lewisburg

lewisburg — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, The State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is proud to present holiday entertainment in the style of the Reduced Shakespeare Company with “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!).”
What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with every Christmas story condensed into a 90-minute show? Bursting with classic tales, carols and joy, you will laugh all night with this fun-filled romp through the holiday season. Parents be advised, the production does include “the Santa talk.”
This Christmas delight runs Dec. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance on Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. and a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performance on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for general adult admission, $27 for seniors (60+) and $20 for children/students. For more information, call the GVT Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
GVT always enjoys the opportunity to celebrate this magical season. With snippets of all the classics, mash-ups of favorite carols, outrageous costumes and a cast of returning talent, these holiday themes will be on display at GVT through December.
Kenny Wade Marshall, who has performed many times on the GVT stage starting with the 2014 production of “Man of La Mancha” and was most recently seen as Mrs. Fezziwig in the 2018 production of “A Christmas Carol,” feels that this is the perfect show to highlight what makes the holidays so great.
“The holidays are about family, laughter, love and tradition,” Marshall said. “We really are taking the audience on a journey of holiday traditions from around the world — with a lot of laughs in between.”
The entire cast agrees that this show is full of laughs, but it’s the hilarious holiday facts from all over the globe that steal the show. Returning actor Constantine Pappas believes this is what makes the show such a great representation of the Christmas spirit.
“Christmas is only a small melting pot of many celebrated traditions around the world. This show, while focused on Christmas, does incorporate other traditions and stories,” the returning actor said.
Pappas made his debut earlier this season with Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors.” Born to be a performer, Pappas decided to stick around for the GVT’s production of the musical theater favorite “Into the Woods.“
Starring in both Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” and “Into the Woods,” alongside Pappas is longtime GVT friend and lifelong actor Mark Chambers. Chambers is the third cast member on stage bringing the stories, traditions and fun facts to life. In the true Christmas tradition of community and family, Chambers believes this show has something for everyone.
The actor has noticed that what makes the show so family-friendly is that there is no violence, harsh language or politics to distract from the good time — only crazy costumes, quirky traditions and a strong sense of holiday cheer.
l l l
About Greenbrier Valley Theatre:
Located in historic downtown Lewisburg, “America’s Coolest Small Town,” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, The State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is committed to its mission statement to create live, professional, and quality theater to enlighten and enrich the life of the region.
Throughout each year, GVT produces first-class theatrical productions featuring professional actors. Additionally, Greenbrier Valley Theatre offers a successful after-school drama program, a summer camp for children and teens, literary readings, live simulcasts of the Metropolitan Opera, special events and musical performances, art appreciation activities, lectures, discussions and workshops.