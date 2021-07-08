The Youth Museum in Beckley, in conjunction with the Raleigh County Historical Society, will present a West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive program at the Pemberton Coal Town Church, on the grounds of the Exhibition Coal Mine.
The presentation is scheduled for 2 p.m., July 18, and will feature Becky Park of Charleston portraying Colonel Ruby Bradley who led U.S. Army nurses in World War II and Korea, and was the most decorated woman in American military history at the time of her retirement in 1963.
The program is open and free to all and will last 60 to 90 minutes.
The West Virginia Humanities Council’s, History Alive program, presents a roster of historical figures available for first-person portrayals.
Following the History Alive presentation, the Raleigh County Historical Society will dedicate a narrative sign commemorating the mine’s dinky locomotive. The dinky, formerly of Winding Gulf Coal Company No. 1, was donated to the city in 1963, and originally displayed at New River Park. The locomotive was extensively refurbished and moved to its present location at the Exhibition Coal Mine entrance in May, 2016.
The Exhibition Coal Mine is located at 513 Ewart Ave.