The public is invited to join the Greenbrier Historical Society at 7 p.m. Saturday on the historical site where troops once gathered — the former Camp Union, now the Montwell Commons Barn.
Glenn F. Williams, retired Army officer and senior historian at the U.S. Army Center of Military History, Fort McNair, will present a talk about his latest book, “Lord Dunmore’s War: The Last Conflict of America’s Colonial Era.” Williams will describe the causes and conduct of the last Indian war before the start of the Revolutionary War and discuss the role of Camp Union as the point of rendezvous. More than 1,000 militia members gathered around the Lewis Spring in what is now downtown Lewisburg in late summer of 1774.
The Montwell Commons Barn is at 970 N. Jefferson St. in Lewisburg, behind Hill and Holler restaurant. Parking is available at Montwell Commons or on Randolph Street, behind the Barracks.
There is no admission charge, but donations will help the society continue to bring in new authors. For more information, visit greenbrierhistorical.org.
Tina Alvey