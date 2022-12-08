The Raleigh County Historical Society is hosting Christmas at the Wildwood House Museum, the former home of General Alfred Beckley, founder of Beckley, on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2-4 p.m. at 121 Laurel Terrace, Beckley, where members of the society will portray Beckley and his wife, Jane.
There will be carolers, in-house musicians and tours of the home, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.
There will be a tent with Civil War characters dressed in period costumes. The General Post Office will be open where visitors can write and send themselves a letter. Refreshments will be served.
