Hinton Area Foundation is holding its 10th annual “Autumn After Five” virtual fundraising event live on its website: http://hintonareafoundation.org. The event will air at 5:01 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The year 2020 has brought change to all of our lives. In an effort to adapt to these circumstances, yet continue to raise funds to assist individuals and organizations in Summers County, HAF has created this virtual fundraising opportunity to support our mission, while offering the public a chance to win monetary and gift prizes.
There will be 100 tickets, at least 49 prizes, plus the grand prize of $1,000 cash. The goal of a reverse drawing is to be the last number drawn to win the grand prize. But with so many prizes, there’s many opportunities to win throughout the event.
Tickets are on sale through Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. You can pay online at http://hintonareafoundation.org, mail in your payment of $100/ticket to: Hinton Area Foundation/AAF Event, PO Box 217, Hinton WV 25951, or drop by HAF offices at 104 James Street, Hinton.