The Historic Fayette Theater is announcing the dates for iys first Virtual Production, “Complaint Department and Lemonade.”
The work will be presented July 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and it will be performed through the Zoom platform
This virtual play is written specifically to be rehearsed and performed remotely, with every character in their own home. In this rapid succession of duet
scenes, the virtual complaint department takes on some hysterical grievances — everything from Oreo icing to kleptomania and from songs stuck in the head to the price of cheese and on and on and on. It seems people will whine about anything. Could there be a glimmer of hope for anyone in charge of a complaint department?
Tickets will be available for purchase after July 1 by calling the theater at 304-574-4655, if no one answers please leave a message and they will return your call. All tickets are $5 and upon purchase you will be given log on and password information.
For more information call the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com