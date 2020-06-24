The Historic Fayette Theater is just one of many venues around the country who utilized the services of Brown Paper Tickets for online ticket sales.
When the production of Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood was cancelled at the end of March, Brown Paper Tickets was instructed to refund for all ticket purchases. It has just come to HFT’s attention that they did not do so and in trying to resolve the issue HFT finds itself just one of many organizations left out in the cold as it can get no response from them except generic email and phone messages.
In order to keep in good graces with its patrons, HFT will be operating its Box Office on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 – 8 p.m. beginning June 23 to process credit card refunds through its own equipment. HFT aska that you bring a copy of your email confirmation from Brown Paper Tickets with you.
Also if you purchased tickets at HFT Box Office paying with credit card, check or cash and you haven’t already done so, HFT can also process your refund. Please bring tickets and HFT will process refund using same method you originally paid with.
For more infomraiton, call at 304.574.4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.