Reimagining a classic horror franchise can be as fraught for the producers as it can be for the fictional characters suffering through whatever horrific situation they must endure.
No film seems to capture this dynamic quite as well as Hulu’s 2022 remake of Clive Barker’s 1987 original supernatural horror classic, “Hellraiser.”
Stuck in literal “development hell,” sequels to the original franchise were pumped out ad nauseam so the producers could maintain intellectual property rights for as long as possible.
After originally being slated to release in 2012, Hulu’s release a decade later is written and produced by David S. Goyer, directed by Bruce Bruckner and stars Odessa A’zion as Riley, Drew Starkey as her boyfriend Trevor and Jamie Clayton as the new Pinhead.
The film is based upon Clive Barker’s original novella and is not a remake of the first theatrical film in the franchise. Rather, this is a reimagining of that world and therefore is a proper reboot of the entire franchise.
The story is set in the modern day where Riley Mckendry is a recovering drug addict staying with her brother Matt, his boyfriend Colin and their roommate Nora. They disapprove of Riley’s choice in men as they do not trust her new boyfriend, Trevor.
Needing money to pay her rent, Riley’s boyfriend suggests they rob an abandoned warehouse that still has shipping containers housed inside. The couple breaks into the container only to find the contents empty, save for a puzzle box which Trevor gives to Riley to keep. After an argument with Matt, she attempts to solve the puzzle, which summons the extra-dimensional demons known as Cenobytes.
It’s at this point that much of the same trappings of the original come into play; the demons are harbingers of pain and sadomasochistic torture.
Unlike the original, this reimagining follows a loose mystery of the configurations and the final reward for whoever solves the last. This creates a dynamic climax in which multiple parties are within reach of their goals yet these goals conflict with all others.
Through this configuration, McGuffin adds thematic weight to the nature of the Cenobytes’ torture as the final reward is inevitably a monkey’s paw, Faustian bargain.
Much of this review has been spent describing the latticed structure of the reboot, but special attention should be given to the extreme visual content displayed in this film. It somehow manages to elevate the already twisted reputation of the original into a disturbing visage of violence and depravity.
This film is not for the faint of heart or those expecting a mere spooky Halloween fright fest. This film contains body horror to the highest extremes of the spectrum; buyer be warned.
