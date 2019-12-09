"Heart Space" event slated for Lewisburg

“Heart Space,” a collection of Shoshanna Schwimmer’s poetry and art, is now at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg. An event will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a reading at 4 p.m. and signing at 4:20 p.m.
The first poem, “You Are Not Alone,” was an inspiration in a Greenbrier Artists show. “For Fran” was part of a memorial to local pianist icon Fran Belin. “Phoenix” won a prize in the West Virginia Writers competition.
Schwimmer’s fabric and other art are in private collections across the U.S. and in Canada. Four pieces are featured.
“The poems in ‘Heart Space’ lead us through the challenges of life to a place of healing. They also remind us of the peace that is to be found in the natural world. Shoshanna’s marvelous collage cover and illustrations perfectly convey, as with her poems, that the bits and pieces of our lives, both dark and light, create a beautiful whole,” author Belinda Anderson said.
Anderson conducts writing workshops and mentors individuals. She was named a Master Artist by the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture and History in working with emerging writers.