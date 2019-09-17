The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is inviting everyone to get spooky Saturday, Oct. 12 during the Halloween Zumbathon.
The holiday-themed workout event will last from 10 a.m. to noon — two full hours of dance and movement for a total body workout — at the Y's gymnasium.
Costumes are encouraged, but are optional. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes.
Cost is $5 for members, and $10 for nonmembers. Funds raised will benefit the Y.
For more information, call 304-252-0715, ext. 319.
— Wendy Holdren