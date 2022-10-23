It appears as if some things truly never die, and the Halloween franchise mirrors its iconic boogeyman in that respect.
The latest offering from the illustrious franchise is the last part of a trilogy of films that started with 2018’s reboot. That film established a new continuity that eschewed all the previous sequels while 2022’s “Halloween Ends” seeks to conclude that continuity.
The film begins as a young man named Corey Cunningham, portrayed by Rohan Campbell, is babysitting a kid who then plays a prank on Corey by locking himself in the attic.
As Corey forces the attic door open, the kid falls out and dies in front of his parents who return home. Corey is cleared of the murder but subsequently suffers extensive bullying at the hands of those who blame him for the boy’s death.
Meanwhile, it’s been four years since Michael Myers’ last attack on the town he has cursed and Laurie Strode, once again played by Jamie Lee Curtis, is living a peaceful life while she writes her memoir.
Corey is set to become the new Michael Myers once he is kidnapped by the slasher, who has been living in the sewers after he vanished following his last rampage.
Corey decides to inherit the mantle to take revenge upon all the people of the town who caused him anguish. Laurie begins to grow suspicious of Corey after she begins to notice him taking on all of Michael’s mannerisms and the events of the final rampage are set into motion.
First off, the film has a massive identity crisis as it doesn’t know if it wants to be a sendoff to the franchise or the starting point for another one. The idea to have a new character inherit the mantle of Michael Myers is bold and not an idea that entirely lands. The problem occurs when Rohan Campbell is supposed to give a personality to his slasher yet the entire premise of this film is that evil is an ethereal force that can be transferred to someone else.
It doesn’t help that his performance is dry, bland, and, at times, outright whiny.
Jamie Lee Curtis gives an inspired performance, but it’s not nearly enough to save the disastrous “finale” she has with her iconic nemesis.
Some of the actual plot moments, beat to beat, are so ridiculous it beggars belief.
The film fails as both an end to the storied franchise started in 1978 and as the beginning of something new.
