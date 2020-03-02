lewisburg — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is announcing that season ticket sales are underway, and the Early Bird Season Pass Deadline has been extended to March 9 at 6 p.m.

With an eclectic line-up of productions chosen to entertain and inspire, GVT is proud to offer season ticket packages that can accommodate any schedules and preferences.

The line-up for GVT’s 2020 Mainstage Season can be found at www.gvtheatre.org.

Season ticket prices are:

Full Season Early Bird 30 percent discount

(Early Bird discount expires March 9 at 6 p.m.)

Adult - $147

Senior (60+) - $132

Child/Student - $98

Full Season 25 percent discount

Adult - $158

Senior (60+) – $142

Child Student - $105

5-Show Flex 20 percent Discount

Adult - $120

Senior (60+) - $108

Child/Student - $80

As a season ticket holder you never have to miss a show, can redeem your tickets to any mainstage shows, and if you do not use all of your tickets, you can return them for a tax credit.

To purchase season passes or for more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

