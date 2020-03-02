lewisburg — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is announcing that season ticket sales are underway, and the Early Bird Season Pass Deadline has been extended to March 9 at 6 p.m.
With an eclectic line-up of productions chosen to entertain and inspire, GVT is proud to offer season ticket packages that can accommodate any schedules and preferences.
The line-up for GVT’s 2020 Mainstage Season can be found at www.gvtheatre.org.
Season ticket prices are:
Full Season Early Bird 30 percent discount
(Early Bird discount expires March 9 at 6 p.m.)
Adult - $147
Senior (60+) - $132
Child/Student - $98
Full Season 25 percent discount
Adult - $158
Senior (60+) – $142
Child Student - $105
5-Show Flex 20 percent Discount
Adult - $120
Senior (60+) - $108
Child/Student - $80
As a season ticket holder you never have to miss a show, can redeem your tickets to any mainstage shows, and if you do not use all of your tickets, you can return them for a tax credit.
To purchase season passes or for more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.