lewisburg — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the state professional theater of West Virginia, announces the spring musical “Godspell JR,” a GVT Youth Education production.
With the help of his disciples, and an array of storytelling styles, Jesus recounts his message of love, tolerance and peace in Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak’s inspirational musical. Featuring chart-topping songs such as “Day by Day” and “Learn Your Lessons Well,” this hour-long production includes over 30 students and is appropriate for all audiences. “Godspell JR” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
“The reason why I come back every year is because I always have a blast participating,” said returning high school senior B’Launa Westmoreland. “Every year is different so it keeps you excited for the next show.”
Westmoreland, who will be portraying one of Jesus’ apostles, has been in every spring musical since she was a freshman, when her friends introduced her to GVT.
Geoffrey Bland, who will be portraying a disciple, also has a great deal of experience on stage. This GVTeen has been seen in 2017’s “Babes in Toyland,” 2018’s “A Christmas Carol” and 2019’s “The Greenbrier Ghost.”
GVT’s production of “Godspell JR” also includes Stella Baldwin, Graci Burns, Addyson Carr, Gabriella Carr, Ashleigh Darnell, Alexandra DeGraff, Lily Dense, Jackson Hefner, Grace Johnson, Lillie King, Annika Maro, Kaelin Maro, Callie McFerrin, Ashley Meadows, Clara Mills, Christian Montgomery, Emarya Montgomery, Stella Neeley, Lauren Rodgers, Will Sarver, Skylar Shockley, Johnna Telisko, Jameson Vance, Jessica Warthan, Jed White, Alexandria Wills and Blaine Yates. Student stage managers include Ryan Vaughan and Andrea Miller.
This musical runs March 20 at 7 p.m. and March 25-28 at 7 p.m. There will be three matinees at 2:30 p.m. on March 22, 28 and 29. Pay-What-You-Can Preview night will be Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general adult admission, $13 for seniors (60+) and $11 for children/students.
For more information, call the GVT Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.