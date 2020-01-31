GVT offering variety of plays this year

lewisburg — Season tickets are on sale now for the 53rd season of Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia.
GVT’s 2020 line-up features everything from romance to history, zany comedies to moving classics.
Since it was founded on the banks of the Greenbrier River, GVT has provided Greenbrier Valley with a broad range of productions meant to entertain, educate and inspire.
The 2020 season line-up is as follows:
l “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, drama April 24-May 9. The story of Henrietta Leavitt, who made important discoveries in astronomy despite working in the shadows of her male counterpart.
l “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman. Music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak. A musical comedy, May 29-June 20. Low-born Monty Narvarro decides to take deadly action to more quickly become the Earl of Highhurst in this Tony-winning musical.
l Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies,” a farce, July 10-Aug. 1. Struggling actors touring in a small town try to inherit a dying elderly woman’s fortune by posing as her long lost nephews — or nieces!
l “Return to The Forbidden Planet,” by Rob Carlton, a musical, Aug. 27-Sept. 12. Rock ‘n’ roll music meets Shakespeare in this jukebox space ride.
l “Pride and Prejudice,” adapted by Jon Jory, a romantic comedy, Sept. 25-Oct. 10. All of the wit and romance of Jane Austen’s classic novel comes to life for the stage.
l “Arsenic and Old Lace,” by Joseph Kesselring, a comedy, Oct. 30-Nov. 14. Two sisters take to murdering lonely old men in this classic comedy.
l “A Christmas Carol,” book and lyrics by Cathey Sawyer, music by Joe Buttram, arranged by Jeremy Fenn-Smith. Additional arrangements by Kermit Medsker, a musical, Dec. 4-Dec. 19. The classic Charles Dickens tale follows Ebeneezer Scrooge as he realizes the mistakes of his life.
All dates and productions are subject to change. To purchase season passes or for more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.