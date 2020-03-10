lewisburg — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, in partnership with the Met: Live in HD, announces its production of Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Holländer.”
This dark story of a sailor cursed to roam the seas until he finds love stars Evgeny Nikitin as the title character, Anja Kampe as his love and salvation Senta and Franz-Josef Selig as Senta’s father Daland. Valery Gergiev conducts this tale of a cursed wanderer searching for redemption.
Director François Girard has decided to focus on the journey of Senta. The only glimpse of color on stage is her red dress, and it is her imagination that brings the Dutchman into her life. It is Wagner’s tale through Senta’s eyes; her love drives the plot and not the Dutchman’s tortured search for peace.
This refocused version of “Der Fliegende Holländer” streams live March 14 at 12:55 p.m. It will last approximately two hours and 25 minutes with no intermission. Brent Murrill will speak about the production beginning at 12:15 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for general adult admission, $14 for seniors (60+) and $10 for children/students. For more information, call the GVT Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
This program is presented with assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre, The State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is committed to its mission statement to create live, professional and quality theater to enlighten and enrich the life of the region.
Throughout each year, GVT produces first-class theatrical productions featuring professional actors. Additionally, Greenbrier Valley Theatre offers a successful after-school drama program, a summer camp for children and teens, literary readings, live simulcasts of the Metropolitan Opera, special events and musical performances, art appreciation activities, lectures, discussions and workshops.