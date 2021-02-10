The Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s Board of Trustees has selected Matthew Scott Campbell to succeed Cathey Sawyer as the regional theatre’s artistic director.
Campbell has been on the job since last month, working with Sawyer during a transitional period before her retirement at the end of May. Sawyer’s tenure at GVT began 30 years ago.
A West Virginia native, Campbell previously served as department chair and an associate professor of theatre and music theatre at Viterbo University, where he also developed a New Works Program. His professional work has been seen in New York, on national tours and regionally with such companies as Goodspeed Opera House, Bay Street Theatre, Hartford Theatre Works, Peninsula Players, Vital Theatre Company, Surflight Theatre, Tent Theatre, North Carolina Theatre and The John Engeman Theatre.
He previously served as the associate artistic director of the Missouri Shakespeare Festival and was cohort member of the ATHE Leadership Institute. He holds an MFA in directing from Illinois State University.
Sawyer believes Campbell is the right person to step into her shoes.
“Matt stood out among the 120-plus candidates who applied for the job,” Sawyer said in a GVT media release announcing Campbell’s appointment. “His experience in directing, acting, producing and in administration is just what GVT needs. I am delighted to be turning over the reins of GVT to someone as experienced, as professional and as warm and kind as Matt. He’s perfect for this theatre and for this community.”
Kara Dense, president of the GVT Board of Trustees, is equally enthusiastic.
“We are thrilled for Matt to join (us) as we transition out of the pandemic era and begin a new chapter in the history of GVT,” Dense said in the media release. “We look forward to his leadership and vision for the theatre and Lewisburg arts community.”
For more information about GVT as it enters its 54th season, visit gvtheatre.org.
