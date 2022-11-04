The stars descended upon The Greenbrier resort in Lewisburg for the premiere of "Christmas at The Greenbrier” on Thursday night along with a collection of local movers and shakers.
And Gov. Jim Justice and his pet English bulldog, Babydog, were there on the red carpet to greet them.
The film was produced in conjunction with the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation and The Greenbrier hotel, owned by Justice and operated by his daughter, Jill, where many of the scenes in the movie were decorated and filmed.
The event saw some of the region's most notable names walk the red carpet, including Hall of Fame collegiate football coach Frank Beamer along with the governor and his constant companion, Babydog.
The red carpet event was hosted inside the opulent Greenbrier resort, where emcee Cam Huffman announced the attendees as national news coverage from Fox Nation lined the carpet.
Guests began to file their way down the carpet as bright lights and bulbs flashed in contrast to their jet black tuxedos and glittering ball gowns. The atmosphere was friendly and jovial as top-billed star Alicia Willis, of "General Hospital" fame, spoke with The Register-Herald.
"Filming here at The Greenbrier was incredible,” she said. "The grounds here are so beautiful; the people are so nice and friendly.”
"I feel honored to be a part of the history of The Greenbrier," Willis added.
The film was the first one to be set and shot inside The Greenbrier, and many of the decorations featured in the film are the same decorations guests will see during the holiday season.
Next to reach the red carpet was Beamer, the legendary Hall of Fame head coach for the Virginia Tech Hokies. While his role in the film is mostly a cameo, he told The Register-Herald that "making this film was much different than what I normally do but everyone involved is so talented. I really enjoyed being involved in the process and learning what they do."
Finally, the star of the show made her red carpet debut. Gov. Justice’s beloved Babybog strutted and posed for photographs as the governor spoke about the importance of the film in drawing national attention to The Greenbrier as well as the region as a whole.
Babydog then was given an impromptu interview with the people at Fox Nation, where the A-list pup promptly stonewalled the reporter's attempt at questioning.
Everyone then slowly made their way along the carpet which led directly into the ballroom where lavish Christmas decorations adorned the walls as the chandelier loomed large overhead. A doorway and an usher led into another ballroom, where a choir sang Christmas carols to set the mood while guests found their seats.
While the seating wasn't stadium, and the screen wasn't wide or silver, the atmosphere of extravagance felt befitting for a national project that was filmed right here at home.
"Christmas at The Greenbrier" will be available to stream on Fox Nation on Thursday, Nov. 24, on Thanksgiving.
