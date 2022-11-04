"Christmas at The Greenbrier'' is the second full-length feature film from the producers at Fox Nation, a streaming subsidiary of Fox News. As the title may suggest, the film was shot on location in Lewisburg at the prestigious five-star Greenbrier hotel.
Besides being part of the history of The Greenbrier, what about the actual film as a piece of cinematic art?
The film stars Alicia Leigh Willis, previously known for her work on "General Hospital" and "Seventh Heaven" as Abby Collins, a public relations manager who works for The Greenbrier.
Abby is a widowed single mother to her son, Carter, portrayed by the young Hudson Barry in his first feature-length film.
The hotel is buzzing with the news that star professional quarterback Ben Adkins will be staying for the holidays at the hotel. Abby is mortified to hear this as Abby and Ben once shared a romance that ended after he went to play professional football.
That's the general set-up to "Christmas at The Greenbrier" and it's important to set expectations early with this movie. It's not a summer blockbuster, or an action-thriller spy caper set at The Greenbrier. No, this is more akin to something like a Hallmark or a Lifetime movie. That's not to say those aren't worthwhile subgenres of romantic comedies, but it is to say that your expectations should be tempered by the genre conventions present in those types of network originals.
The movie is well shot with beautiful aerial establishing shots showcasing the beauty of the resort in landscape detail. The interior scenes of the hotel are shot at angles that make the Christmas decorations loom large in frame; the actors are positioned in the foreground in unique and interesting ways. While there is much to praise, some of the ADR (automated dialogue replacement) is noticeable as you can hear the pitch change between the two tracks of audio.
While it's not the most complicated story in cinema, the script is clearly character-focused and the actors did well to carry the film through their performances.
Actor Josh Murray, who portrays the star QB, stated that he drew inspiration from the high-profile divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.
"I didn't base the character upon him or anything – I'm more of a soccer fan – but I definitely saw the parallels between what my character goes through and what he's living through," Murray commented.
"Christmas at The Greenbrier" is not only a beacon of national significance given its connection with Fox Nation but the film is also a piece of Appalachian history.
Given this milestone, the film will remain noteworthy in perpetuity and guests of the resort will be able to view the movie during any of their visits.
As a film, however, it's deeply rooted in genre conventions and displays the limitations of its budget in some of the technical aspects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.