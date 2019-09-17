The Greenbrier County Public Library is offering a four-week publishing workshop beginning Oct. 7.
“Publishing Your Manuscript” is a library-sponsored activity offered in conjunction with Indie Authors Day Oct. 12.
The release said the workshop will cover traditional and self-publishing for prose and poetry, making manuscripts submission ready, formats and distribution. Handouts will be given to reinforce material covered in the sessions.
The workshop will be led by author and teacher Belinda Anderson, who has authored four books. She also mentors writers of fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Her literary work was selected for inclusion on the first official literary map of West Virginia, published by Fairmont State University. She was named a Master Artist in 2011 by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
Scheduled guest speakers are David C. Craddock and Eric Fritzius. Craddock is the owner of A New Chapter bookstore in Lewisburg and is well-versed in distribution and other publishing considerations.
The release said participants will receive a canvas tote bag with a library logo designed by graphic artist Erica Bell and a spiral-bound journal with pen.
The classes meet Monday afternoons in October from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library at 152 Robert W. McCormick Drive in downtown Lewisburg. Participants must pre-register with the library and pay a $10 fee by Sept. 30. Registration is limited.
For more information, call 304-647-7568.
— Wendy Holdren