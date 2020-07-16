LEWISBURG —The Greenbrier Historical Society is hosting a Free Family Day on Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff and volunteers at the Greenbrier Historical Society are taking all precautions to make this a safe event. Everyone required to wear masks. Stations will be spaced across the North House lawn with hand sanitizer and disinfectant available. Each station will allow only one family group at a time with cleaning in-between. Event will only be held if weather permits. Check the website or follow social media for event updates.
Families will enjoy a number of different activities and crafts including candle dipping, weaving, paper hat folding, a microscope exploration activity, a scavenger hunt, and tie-dye. To tie-dye, please bring something white. There are a few pre-packaged self-guided activities in case all stations are occupied. There is also a free pop-up farmers market from 12:30-2 p.m. for kids to pick out fresh local produce. The pop-up farmers market is sponsored by the Lewisburg Farmers Market, Courthouse Farmers Market, WVU Extension, and the Maxwelton, Lewisburg, and Rainelle Health Centers.
For more information visit www.greenbrierhistorical.org or call 304-645-3398.