The Greenbrier Historical Society’s Stellar Evening Fundraiser will be in-person again for the first time since 2019.
The Greenbrier Historical Society is hosting a Roaring Twenties themed fundraiser in the gymnasium of the Greenbrier Community School beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. A portion of net profits from the event will be shared with the school.
Tickets will only be sold until Dec. 1 with no ticket sales at the door.
Admission is $50 per person, or supporters can sponsor a table for four or eight people.
Tickets can be purchased on the group’s Facebook page, at greenbrierhistorical.org/events or by calling the North House at 304-645-3398.
